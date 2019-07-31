Share:

Contemporary Economic condition of Pakistan is mired with challenges of corruption and inadequate tax collection. Out of a number of reasons, one is the trust of taxpayers regarding judicious consumption of public money in nation-building. This trust deficit leads to various forms of tax avoidances by the masses. The ratio of current taxpayers of the country is very oblique viz-a-viz the population. Thus funding the provisioning of basic services and necessities e.g Health, Education, Food, infrastructure, etc becomes almost impossible for the Government. A number of scholarly articles and researches are available which would provide the reasons, solutions, and analysis to deal with the causes of this low tax collection. There is also a need to switch to pragmatic solution for a transparent and accountable process of consumption of public money by the public sector of Pakistan.

The conventional process of fund consumption in public sectors involves numerous steps of accountability that starts from Tendering, planning, contracting awards, post-contract modalities and payments. However, historically the extent of human interaction resulted in corrupt practices that lead to wastage of national ex-chequer. The corruption in Public Sector is not unique to our country, however, most of the countries today have switched to the usage of information and communication technologies (ICT) to minimize the misuse of tax-payers money in public procurement.

Such technologies can improve the relationship between citizens and public officeholders. The term encompassing such procurement is known as E-procurement. The countries like New Zealand, Australia, New South Wales, and Italy have successfully implemented the E-Procurement System. The Government of Pakistan needs to adopt to E-Procurement to reduce the trust deficit of tax-payers and to improve the level of tax collection.

M TAYYAB RASOOL,

Islamabad.