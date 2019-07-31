Share:

Balicha is a big town of Tump tehsil with a sizable population. But the shockable news is that the people of Balicha are deprived of basic facilities like health, education, clean drinking water and many more.

The education system in Balicha is bad due to the absence of teachers in schools. The teachers of a Boys school in Balicha are irresponsible and never attend their classes. Out of thirteen teachers, only seven are present. The absentees however also take the salary. Due to the irresponsibility of teachers, the students are not getting anything and their lives are being wasted.

So, I humbly request to the government of Balochistan for providing a better education system in Balicha.

SALMAN MS,

Balicha Kech.