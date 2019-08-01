Share:

SIALKOT-Traders, flanked by a large number of people, staged a protest demonstration on Wednesday against the murder of a local trader named Arshad (60) on resistance.

They staged a sit-in at Station Chowk, Chawinda city during light rain. They also burnt tyres on Chawinda-Pasrur Road and Chawinda-Zafarwal Road and kept the traffic blocked for about four hours.

They also chanted anti-police slogans by placing the dead body on the road and demanded immediate arrest of the murderers. The protesting traders said that Phalora police had simply registered a murder case against the incident despite knowing that it was a murder during dacoity. They alleged that the police were reluctant to add in this FIR that it was a murder during a dacoity incident as it was not a simple murder. They demanded inclusion of ‘murder during dacoity’ in the FIR.

They said that victim Arshad’s son submitted an application to Phalora police regarding registration of the murder case, a murder during dacoity.

The traders said that the police changed the text of the FIR by terming it a simple murder not a murder during dacoity. Local senior police officials reached the spot.

They negotiated with the protesting traders and convinced them to end their protest.