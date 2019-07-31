Share:

ISLAMABAD - A group of Turkish students have joined the Allama Iqbal Open University to learn Urdu language and acquaint themselves with Pakistani culture and its historical traditions. They will be learning Urdu during a six-week special course, arranged by the University’s Department of Urdu.

Welcoming the students from the brotherly Muslim country, Vice Chancellor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum said that it was their pride developing interaction with the Muslim countries in the field of education. The AIOU is actively engaged in enhancing its international collaboration, particularly with Central Asian states and Pakistan’s great friends like Turkey, he said. It is for first time that the students from Turkey joined the AIOU for learning Urdu. Earlier, the students from Egypt had attended a similar course at the university.

According to Chairman Department of Urdu Dr Abdul Aziz Sahir, during the study period, the students would be taken to the country’s historical places.

Currently, the AIOU has students’ exchange programme with Indonesia and Kyrgyzstan. Besides this, recently, Minister of Education from Belarus Michael A Zhuravhov visited the AIOU and showed his keen interest developing cooperative partnership between the two sides at the higher education level.

As a part of its effort enhancing international collaboration, the AIOU has set up Open Distance Learning Institute at International University of Kyrgyzstan, under a MoU approved by the federal cabinet, said Dr Zahid Majeed, Director Office of International collaboration and Exchanges office.