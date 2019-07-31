Share:

LONDON-Chase Dekker believes the photo he took of a humpback whale “swallowing” a sea lion is the first time that happening has ever been caught on camera.

The 27-year-old wildlife photographer and marine biologist had taken a boat of whale watchers out on the water in Monterey Bay, California, on 22 July when the incident happened.

“It wasn’t a huge group, only three humpback whales and about two hundred sea lions,” Chase tells Radio 1 Newsbeat.

“We’ve seen it all the way up to 100 whales with 3,000 sea lions, so it can get really insane.

The animals were feeding on a school of anchovies at the water’s surface when the whale ended up with something a little larger in its mouth than it probably expected.

“We were watching them feed for a long time and then eventually the event - as I call it the once-in-a-lifetime event - happened, and I still can’t believe it,” he says.

“I had about a split second while the whale was coming up to really comprehend that the sea lion was on top of the whale before shooting the rest of the sequence.”

Chase is “more than 100% confident” the sea lion swam away just fine after it ended up in the whale’s mouth. Humpback whales don’t have teeth, only baleen plates with bristles inside their mouths. They are filter feeders and the bristles filter food from water - and things like sea lions that don’t belong in there.