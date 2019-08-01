Share:

When you are born with some distinctive character and you know it is not your own will to be born different than others but your birth is considered shame for your family and you are forced to exile as community cannot tolerate you and you are known as “Hijra or Khawajasara” in society and your appearance is constantly amused by those who disown you. You have not your own identity as you are aberration in determining the gender and then you become the worse example of victimization.

Approximately 2% of Pakistan’s population struck by transgenderism but their role is restricted only in festivals like marriage ceremonies, Eid events, birthdays and local festivals but unfortunately they are humiliated even there and are sexually abused or forced to opt this filthiness. Their survival is endangered in South Asian countries especially in Pakistan and India where majority is uneducated so their approach in giving Transgender an equal status to live freely is really conservative.

Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2013 and Transgender Persons (Protection of right) Act in 2017 determine the duties of government to facilitate them with equal rights. It includes recognition of Transgender person, prohibition against discrimination, prohibition against harassment, provision of safer environment in jails, medical facilities, formulating special vocational training institutes for their livelihood, provision of loans and incentives to start their own business, right to inherit, right of education, right of employment, right to vote, right to hold public office, right to health, right to assembly, right of access to public places, right to property and guarantee of fundamental rights. But when it comes to implementation, these all points seem only documented and nothing to do in reality.

They are given a status of third gender by Supreme Court of Pakistan but their issues are same as they were a decade ago and may be the transgender persons are now exploited to even more extent than before. We can see number of NGOs’ around us, working for the welfare of males and females but is hard to find any organisation raising voice or protecting the rights of transgenders and we can see the case like Alisha, a 23-year-old social transgender activist, was shot down in Peshawar in June 2016, but was not treated by hospital staff and Alisha died. Who was responsible for her death? Not only a doctor and nurse but the whole society which considered them inferior to treat even. This is the question we need to answer them because they are victim of inferiority complex and our attitude towards them is irritating them.

Governments fully protect the rights for the welfare of disabled persons, animals and all other beings but what is the issue in realizing the transgender persons that they are also our part rather than putting them aside and far aside. Islam gives equal rights to transgender persons and misbehaving with them is considered a sin.

One must not ignore the fact that transgender persons were personal guards of Mughal emperors and it show their importance in the history then why their services are not utilized today? Why their mental credibility is questioned in society? Their job is not to dance or beg in markets or streets but to support the country equally as others do, they also have a will and passion for work but who will give them the same respect as other enjoy by working in proper office environment rather than throwing them out of the door as they do with transgender persons. Higher authorities need to scratch their head to find a solution so as to include them in country’s torrent.

Now, the solution only exists in changing our behavior with them for they do not want anything exceptional other than basic rights and it must not be a question for our ego in providing them all the amenities and respect above all. There should be no sledging against them while they are moving anywhere and their role now should be promoted from festivals to offices. If it is difficult to digest their presence in the same place, then there must be respectable places like shelter homes for them to nourish and they do not feel any inferiority in themselves as a human.

Moreover, all those documented rights, now must be given a practical form and implemented. There is dire need to improve socio-economic status of transgender persons. Discrimination should be diminished.