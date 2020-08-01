Share:

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government and Rural Development Department is carrying out special cleaning activities in connection with the Eid-ul-Adha.

In this regard, more than 500,000 eco-friendly bags have been distributed among the public in the province so far through the Tehsil Municipal Administration.

Expressing his views on the ongoing special cleanliness activities in the province by the Local Government Department on Friday, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information and Local Government Kamran Bangash said that the best cleanliness services should be provided in the province and a healthy environment should be maintained, special bags are being distributed for Eid-ul-Adha.

He added that more than 500,000 bags are being distributed in 128 tehsils and towns of the province.

The Special Assistant also said that animals’ offals would be disposed of through these bags from specific places.

He said that the Chief Minister has instructed to monitor hygiene and precautionary measures on Eid-ul-Adha.

In this connection, tehsil municipal administrations and water sanitation companies will remain active during Eid days.

He further said that they will provide all services related to sanitation and cleanliness to the public.

Urging the citizens, Kamran Bangash said that the people should also fulfil their responsibilities regarding cleanliness, as the government efforts cannot be fruitful unless the people play their part.

Regarding the provision of local government services in the newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Special Assistant Kamran Bangash clarified that the said campaign is also underway in the tribal districts, so that no complaint regarding cleanliness and hygienic environment be received anywhere in the province.