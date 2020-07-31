Share:

TANK - Additional Assistant Commissioner Shaukat Iqbal and Tiger Force volunteers Friday visited different bazaars, petrol pumps and inspected the implementation of SOPs issued by the provincial government to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the city.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Kabir Afridi, the AAC Shaukat Iqbal took stern action against the shopkeepers, market owners and petrol pump owners by not complying with SOPs and on violations.

He also met with the people, asked about the rates of various edible items, and warned the shopkeepers to follow the rates of fruits and vegetables according to the rates issued by the district administration.