DADU - As many as 3,812 COVID-19 patients, out of total 4,410, have recovered in Hyderabad district since the outbreak of the pandemic while 536 patients are still under treatment at different isolation centers or are in home isolation and 60 have succumbed to the contagion. According to official figures released here on Friday, as many as 31048 tests have been conducted in the district till July 30, 2020.

Ration, facemasks distributed

As the Pakistani nation is rigorously fighting against the coronavirus, PTI leader and former Dadu district Nazim Kareem Ali Khan Jatoi went round different villages and towns on Friday, and distributed ration and face masks among scores of deserving families. Speaking on the occasion, Jatoi said that he had already distributed thousands of bags of ration, cooked food, cash amounts to deserving families at Mehar, Beto Jatoi, Shah Panjo Sultan, Mado, Bug Burrira, Baksh Lakhair, Bali Shah, Sindhi Butra and some villages of tehsil Johi.

“Medical and personal protection equipments, including masks, gloves, goggles and dresses were also provided to the authorities and hospitals’ administrations in several far off villages,” he added.

PTI leader regretted that despite the fact that majority of people in the district had voted for the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the last general elections, still it was a pity that their representatives were nowhere to be seen.

Imtiaz Dawach, Professor Dr Salahuddin Lakhair and others were also present on the occasion.