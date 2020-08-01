Share:

SHANGLA - The program has been finalized to commemorate August 4 as Police Martyrs ‘Day in Shangla and in this connection arrangement has been made for the guard of honor to the Martyrs Police Personnel who rendered the precious lives for restoring peace.

Like every year, this year Police Martyrs’ Day will be observed in Shangla on August 4.

All the ceremonies have been arranged to commemorate the Day with pride, honor and dignity, DPO Shangla Cadet Asif Gohar said.

He said in the memory of the martyred police personnel, the week of martyrs has been formally kicked off including presenting guard of honor on the graves of the martyred policemen. District Police Officer Cadet Asif Gohar, had directed all SHOs to meet the heirs of all the martyrs before Eid and distribute Eid gifts among them and post pictures of martyrs and stories of their sacrifices at more places across the district.

DPO Cadet Asif Gohar has directed all police officers to display special portraits, posters and banners, recite Quran Khawni in the masajids, recite Fateha and offer prayers in the memory of police martyrs. Expressing solidarity with the families of martyrs on Eid-ul-Adha, Cadet Asif Gohar while paying homage to the unparalleled sacrifices of the police martyrs said that visit their homes, find out the problems of their children and relatives, and make them feel at home.

He said that police martyrs are heroes and benefactors of the entire nation and their sacrifices can never be forgotten. He said that police martyrs have left indelible imprints on history with their blood, which is appreciated by the international community, and their sacrifices are a beacon to the world.

He said that the families of the police martyrs would not be left alone at any point of time. Their problems and difficulties will be solved in every possible way and they will be honored at every forum. All the SHOs from across the country laid flowers at the graves of the martyrs and offered special prayers for the high ranks of the martyrs. They also met the children and relatives of the martyrs and presented them bouquets of flowers and Eid gifts.