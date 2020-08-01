Share:

LAHORE - Information Minister Punjab Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan has said that the approval of two vital bills in the Senate will help reach Pakistan the FATF deadline to quit from the grey list.

Fayyaz Chohan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team deserved congratulations on the approval of the two important bills in the upper house of the parliament. The country’s legislation for barring terrorists getting financial assistance was the precedent of Pakistani efforts for world peace while India’s efforts to sideline Pakistan on the international front had been foiled once again, he added.

Commenting on contacts among the opposition leaders, he said that Maulana Fazal ur Rehman’s efforts for uniting Shahbaz and Bilawal had already failed while Shahbaz-Bilawal joint press conference last two minutes debunked the reality of their alliance.

Fayyaz said that the whole of Pakistan witnessed failed efforts of two leaders to pour responsibility on each other.

He said that if Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman wanted to run another movement along with the Opposition parties then fulfill his wish adding that the result of this movement will not be different from the previous one.