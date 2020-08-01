Share:

LAHORE - The cattle markets across the country are witnessing crowds for the purchase of sacrificial animals as Pakistanis set to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha.

Beautifully decorated with colorful laces and other stuffs, the sacrificial animals are attracting large number of people including children to the markets.

However, this time, the buyers have been advised by the local administrations to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) to avoid contracting coronavirus.

People have also sharpened their knifes to follow the sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) by sacrificing their animals for Allah Almighty.

On the other hand, Eid-ul-Azha is being celebrated in Saudi Arabia, Europe and gulf countries with religious fervor and simplicity.