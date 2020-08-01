Share:

LAHORE - Chief of Lahore Police Zulfiqar Hameed Friday said that our Eid, our happiness will be in the name of those who sacrificed their lives; salute to all the martyrs of the police who sacrificed their lives for our secure tomorrow. In a press statement, he said that the services of the martyred officers and youth were invaluable to the police department and the society. He said that on this occasion of happiness. He said Eid gifts and bouquets were sent by the Lahore Police to the children of martyrs. He said that as many as 145 martyrs were based in Lahore and a total of 315 families of martyrs were sent Eid. The police officers who visited the homes of the martyrs on the direction of the CCPO, said that the purpose of coming to the house of the martyr on the occasion of Eid was to make them realize that we were with them, to take care of the families of martyrs. It was our duty, Zulfiqar Hameed further said that Lahore Police is an equal partner in the happiness and sorrow of the bereaved.