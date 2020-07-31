Share:

KARACHI - An important meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Minister for Local Government and Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah at the Chief Minister’s House on Friday. Secretary LG Roshan Shaikh, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani, MD Solid Waste Management Board Kashif Gulzar Sheikh and other officers attended the meeting.

Nasir Hussain Shah was briefed that as per the decision taken in the NCOC meeting, collective sacrifice would be performed at specific places at the level of Union Councils across the city. Solid Waste Management Board would be responsible for timely disposal of waste.

Talking to the participants of the meeting, the Sindh Minister for Local Government said that the steps taken for the promotion of collective sacrifices in view of the Corona epidemic were commendable.

The steadfastness and perseverance with which the Sindh government had taken steps in the last five months to defeat the Corona epidemic was unprecedented in the history of the country. Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had given orders to improve the sanitation situation especially on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

Develop a common policy for the successful completion of the collective sacrifice task and during all the processes Special importance should be given to the elected local body representatives till the completion of all processes.

Shah said that the Sindh government had released a special grant of Rs10 million each to all districts of Karachi including district council Karachi as special funds were released for the DMCs for Nullah had cleaning.

The provincial minister said that whatever efforts would be made at the federal level for the solution to the problems of Karachi, the Sindh government would appreciate them and play the role of helper and supporter. He also directed for continuous spraying of Anti bacterial spray and ordered to be in constant touch with the people.