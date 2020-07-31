Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary & Secondary Education Department, in collaboration with the World Food Programme (WFP), has launched an education support programme for adolescent girl students in the tribal districts.

Under the programme – launched by KP Education Minister Akbar Ayub Khan and WFP Pakistan Representative & Country Director Chris Kaye – nearly 21,000 girls between grade 6 and 10, enrolled in 288 government girls high schools in all the seven merged districts and six sub-divisions will be assisted.

The pilot project is meant to provide income support to families of adolescent girls to enable them to fulfil their food and nutrition needs during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and continue their schooling.

“An educated woman is aware of her rights and is less likely to be a victim of domestic or sexual abuse.

An educated mother contributes to the prosperity and well-being of her children, family and community,” said Kaye, adding that the WFP is proud to be working together with the provincial government to make sure all children are well-nourished, healthy and can access quality education.

The minister said it is the priority of the provincial government to ensure that all out-of-school children are encouraged to attend schools as more than 1 million children of age 4 to 14 years are out of schools in the merged districts and 67 percent of the population is unable to read or write (with the figure rising to 87 percent for women).

“We are initiating this pilot project with the support of WFP, envisioning a large-scale provincial cash stipend programme where every enrolled child will be assisted financially,” he added.