LAHORE -Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry vice president Zahid Iqbal Chaudhary has rejected the Indian propaganda against newly elected president of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik.

In a statement issued from here, he said New Delhi was afraid of Pakistan’s increasing role in trade politics of the region and engaged in a baseless propaganda against it.

He said Mr Malik served the business community of the SAARC countries without any biasness and discrimination against any nation.

The President, said Mr Chaudhary, was making hectic efforts to promote free trade relation in the region and enhance economic activities which could be helpful in poverty alleviation and meeting other goals set under UN proposed millennium development goals. He hoped SRRAC Chamber would show great progress under the leadership of Mr Malik.