The former PM Yousaf Raza Gillani has said that Govt is deceiving people in the name of a separate Province.

He was talking to media on Eid-ul-Azha and said that the people of Southern Punjab want a separate province, not a secretariat. “An attempt is being made to pitch the people of Multan and DG Khan over the secretariat issue.

He said that the petrol bomb has been dropped on the masses on the auspicious occasion of Eid. “We will devise a future course of action in consultation of other parties,” he added.