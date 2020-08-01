Share:

China and Pakistan have time-tested and deep-rooted friendship. The two countries have always stood by each other particularly in challenging times. Amid the outbreak of Covid-19, China and Pakistan have maintained high level political exchanges, deepened mutual understanding, helped each other, advanced cooperation in various fields including the CPEC projects. The two sides are resolved to further strengthen China-Pakistan All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership aimed at building a Community of Shared Future in the New Era.

The Pakistan-China military relations are an important pillar of the strategic ties between two countries. China highly appreciates the role of Pakistan’s armed forces in safeguarding the territorial sovereignty, independence and security of Pakistan, and in promoting regional peace and stability as well. China looks forward to further expanding and enhancing military cooperation with Pakistan to make new contribution to the consolidation of bilateral relations and the maintenance of peace and stability in the region and beyond.