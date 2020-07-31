Share:

LAHORE - Pakistani batsman Umar Amin believes he performed well in domestic cricket and on ‘A’ team tours but he failed to get opportunities to play more than four Tests. “This question really needs to be directed to people who are responsible for selection as this is something I cannot answer. All I can say is that I did what was in my hands, which was to perform well in domestic cricket and on ‘A’ team tours but failed to get opportunities to play more than 4 Tests. There was a glimmer of hope in the series against South Africa in 2013 where it seemed I would get a chance for a comeback but that did not happen and I suppose that is part and parcel of cricket,” Pakpassion.net quoted him as saying. Amin, who scored 59 runs in four Tests, said he feels that luck plays an important part in how one’s career moves forward at the international level. “Some cricketers have been lucky enough to have progressed in international cricket very quickly but others like me have had to wait. Former Pakistani Skipper and current head coach Misbah-ul-Haq is a good example of such a player who had to wait for a long time to establish himself in the national side. I feel that I still have time left in my career to make a comeback and am putting all my energies towards this goal,” he said.