LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir said that it was necessary to strictly implement SOPs regarding COVID-19 during Eid holidays to control the pandemic. He said that irresponsible behavior and violation of precautionary measures could cause spread of pandemic again. He said that special focus should be on implementation of SOPs devised especially for cattle markets, and social gatherings during Eid. He said that use of sanitizer and face masks should be ensured so that people could be protected. In his statement issued on Friday, the IGP directed the police officers to perform their duties on frontline by keeping themselves on high alert for protection of wealth and lives of people. Shoaib Dastgir said that Punjab police had performed duties at quarantine centers, Ehsaas Kafalat Centers and during lockdown with full diligence and honesty as around 1,700 policemen were affected by COVID-19 while 1600 policemen out of total had been recovered and joined their duties.