The Iraqi prime minister on Friday said his country was going to hold early elections in 2021.

Speaking to the Iraqi people in a TV address, Mustafa al-Kazimi said Iraq did not need American bases across the country, and Baghdad expected Washington's cooperation in the fields of economy and training of security forces only.

The prime minister put an end to the snap election debates, saying the elections were projected to be held on June 6, next year.

Since assuming office in May, Al-Kazimi has repeatedly said he was seeking an early election.