ISLAMABAD - The Jamiat Ulema e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has indicated that it is committed to give a tough time to the incumbent government after Eid.

The senior leadership in recent meeting has opted to launch another series of joint protests against the ruling party.

While talking to The Nation JUI-F senior leader and former Senator Haji Ghulam Ali said that they will once again show their power on the streets of the country.

He stated that the incumbent government was not supposed to rule the country anymore as it was an unbearable burden on the nation.

He maintained that JUI-F and Maulana Fazl Rehman was the only choice and sign of hope for the people of Pakistan.

While answering a question Haji Ghulam Ali said that they were reluctant to once again trust the major opposition parties including Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) as they had earlier left them halfway. It is pertinent to mention here that earlier in 2019 during Azadi March of JUI-F Maulana Fazl Rehman had shown reservations over the non-serious attitude of PML-N and PPP and this was the reason that they were delisted from the Rehbar Committee.

Experts believe that the uncertainty and cracks in the opposition’s ranks was going to benefit the government.