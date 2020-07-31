Share:

ISLAMABAD-Kim Kardashian is reportedly ‘torn’ over ending her marriage to Kanye West, following their emotional crisis talks at their ranch in Cody, Wyoming. Following reports that Kim, 39, and Kanye, 43, have been living apart for a year, it has now been claimed that she remains undecided about pulling the plug on the marriage, after ‘feeling like she has tried everything’ to save their six-year union. A source told of the mother-of-four: ‘She isn’t getting back what she needs from Kanye. She was to the point that she flew to Cody to basically tell him their marriage is over and to say goodbye.’ Musician and fashion designer Kanye is eager to work on their marriage, recently issuing a public apology to her on Twitter after stating during a presidential rally that she contemplated aborting their first daughter North, seven.