Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday discussed issues related to electricity supply and asked Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) to avoid power outages during the Eidul Azha days.

Also, the session passed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khassadar Force (Amendment) Bill-2020 while the KP Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2020, was also presented.

Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan, while presiding over the assembly session, asked Pesco to abstain from carrying out load-shedding during Eid days, as he said sometimes power suspension for 20 hours creates a host of problems in the hot weather.

“Consumers won’t tolerate load-shedding; this is why, I am directing the Pesco that there should be zero percent load-shedding during Eidul Azha days,” he added.

Also, Waqar Ahmad Khan of ANP informed the House that two labourers were injured in Swat district when a power line had fallen on them on July 28. One labourer succumbed to injuries while the other was admitted to Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar. The lawmaker said the falling of the power supply line wire was due to the negligence of the Pesco authorities.

Fazl Elahi of PTI also criticised Wapda as he said people were fed up with power tripping and outages. He warned of protest if power load-shedding was not stopped amid the ongoing hot weather. He also said Pesco should take care of the jumbled up electricity supply wires that are found hanging in various localities of the provincial capital.

“Consumers have no option but to repair their power transformers themselves if they develop faults,” he said.

He also said that a meeting of parliamentarians be arranged with Wapda and minister concerned to solve problems.

Sardar Ranjeet Singh took up the non-implementation of the 5 percent job quota for minorities in government departments through a call attention notice.

However, KP Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousufzai said it is a must for the government departments to implement the job quota reserved for minorities and those violating this rule should be identified.

Food Minister Qalander Lodhi also said that action would be taken against the departments which are not ensuring the 5 percent job quota for the minorities. The session was adjourned till August 3.