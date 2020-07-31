Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has extended his heartiest felicitations to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and appealed the people to celebrate this festival with simplicity at their homes and strictly follow the precautionary measures including maintaining the social distance in order to stem the spread of corona virus.

In his special message issued here yesterday, the chief minister stated that Eid-ul-Azha is the most important festival in the Islamic world which presents the ideal of highest commitment, sacrifice and character and teaches us to take care of each other.

“The day of Eid-ul-Azha renews the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) through the act of sacrificing his beloved son in the name of Allah Almighty and which has also been declared by the beloved Prophet of Allah Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) as an essential religious practice for the whole Muslim Ummah till the Day of Judgment,” he added.

Mahmood Khan urged the people particularly rich segment of the society to share their happiness with the deserving people around them adding that due to the current situation of corona pandemic its significance has increased more.

He said that this historical day teaches us the lesson of love, tolerance, unity and to think about others which is the universal message of Deen-e-Islam.