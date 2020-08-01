Share:

The World Health Organization reported Friday a record increase in global coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period, with the total rising by 292,527 and the death toll surpassing 675,000.

There is nearly 17.5 million infections and more than 677,000 deaths related to the COVID-19, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University. The US has the most deaths with 153,268, followed by Brazil with 92,475.

In Latin America infections are continuing to surge with more than 4.7 million cases and 196,000 deaths. The region, which accounts for 8% of the world population, has recorded almost 30% of total coronavirus deaths.

Brazil

President Jair Bolsonaro said he felt weak, having spent weeks in isolation after catching the coronavirus.

“I did a blood test. I was feeling kind of weak yesterday. They found a bit of infection also. Now I’m on antibiotics. It must have been those 20 days inside the house, we caught other things. I've caught mold, mold in my lungs. It must be that,” Bolsonaro said Thursday in the first livestream video since recovering from the virus.

He spent almost 20 days in isolation, after testing positive for coronavirus July 7 and finally testing negative July 25.

He thanked God and hydroxychloroquine for his health.

"In my particular case, first I thank God and, secondly, the medicine prescribed by the presidential doctor: hydroxychloroquine," said Bolsonaro.

His wife tested positive Thursday, according to a statement from the presidential palace.

More than 92,000 people have died from COVID-19 and more than 2.6 million have tested positive in Brazil.

Peru

Authorities are investigating whether the country failed to count 27,253 deaths caused by the virus, a figure that could more than double the official death toll.

The country reports more than 400,000 cases and 18,816 deaths.

Colombia

Cases have been on the rise with the outbreak recording multiple daily case highs throughout the week. The country passed 10,000 deaths Friday, tallying 10,105 fatalities.