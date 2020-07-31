Share:

MULTAN - Multan Waste Management Company (WMC) set up 14 camps in different parts of the city on Friday to provide citizens awareness about maintaining clean and healthy environment tomorrow on Eid occasion.

Special advisor to CM Punjab Javed Akhtar Ansari, Spokesman to CM MPA Nadeem Qureshi paid visit to different camps here. DC Amir Khatak, ADC Revenue Muhammad Tayyab khan and CEO WMC were present at moment of inspection.

Javed Akhtar Ansari said the company had made all-out arrangement to lift up offal in more quantity as compared to last year. He praised district administration team for chalking out good planning to avoid garbage accumulation anywhere around the residential places.

MPA Nadeem Qureshi said WMC improved its image in a year which could be an example for rest of public departments to increase their productivity. However, citizens expected more from management of the company,he remarked.

Meanwhile, DC ordered to provide biodegradable bags among residents of the city. He asked to send machinery and required equipment in different areas of the city for removing garbage from every sector of the city.

CEO WMC giving briefing to the visiting dignitaries, said aforesaid camp offices were set up at Nishtar area, Gulghast Colony, Eidgah and Kumharan Walla intersection.

Moreover they were also established at Sameejabad, Pak Gate, Chowk Shaheedan and Jinnah Park as well