ISLAMABAD-Details about The 33 year old actress’ fatal accident emerged, three weeks after her tragic death at Lake Piru outside of Los Angeles. The certificate also revealed that the Glee star was buried last Friday at the famous Forest Lawn Memorial Park cemetery in the Hollywood Hills.

Naya’s death certificate confirms several facts regarding the case. The cause of death is officially listed as a ‘drowning’ which occurred at Lake Piru, where her body was found 13th. The document also says the mother-of-one died ‘in minutes.’ It further indicated that an autopsy was performed and determined the death was accidental, with no underlying causes or ailments. No drugs or alcohol were present in her system either.