ISLAMABAD - A significant increase is being witnessed in recoveries of patients from Covid-19 as so far 247,177 patients from across the country stand recovered from the disease.

According to the latest statistics issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 906 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country during the last 24 hours taking the tally of infections to 278,305. Another 1,046 people in the country have recovered from the coronavirus during the past 24 hours, according to the official portal for tracking the spread of the virus. With the new recoveries, the total number of recoveries has risen to 247,177.

Meanwhile, 27 patients died of the virus during the last 24 hours taking the death toll in the country to 5,951.

The authorities have planned a strategy of smart lockdown during the Eid holidays so as to restrict people at home and that they don’t get infected through socializing. After a long break from the business and other activities, the government has announced to open some more businesses after the Eid-ul-Azha. However, the government hopes that the people will strictly follow the SOPs during the Eid holidays and avoid unnecessary movement.

The government is also considering opening tourism sector after Eid-ul-Azha. The National Tourism Coordination Board will put forward a proposal to the NCOC to reopen the tourism sector after Eid-ul-Azha, according to the officials.

Meanwhile, Islamabad, GB and AJK have collectively reported 50 coronavirus cases and three deaths during the last 24 hours, according to the official portal.

Islamabad reported 27 corona cases, GB 15 cases, AJK 8 cases and 3 deaths. Punjab reported 218 coronavirus cases and three deaths during the last 24 hours, according to the official data. The provincial tally has risen to 92,873 while the death toll stands at 2,140.