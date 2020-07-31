Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said that those who conducted negative politics during the coronavirus could not succeed in their attempt.

The CM Punjab said that the policy against coronavirus in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan remained successful adding that a smart lockdown helped to contain the virus while the Prime Minister’s vision against the coronavirus is being lauded.

Sardar Usman Buzdar criticizing the opposition said that they have neither any strategy nor agenda while the have lost credibility in the eyes of people while having tall claims they did nothing practically.

He said that the opposition parties have become lonely and left the people unattended as well while he said that those opposition leaders who conducted point scoring on the coronavirus should repent from politics of the lie.

Usman Buzdar further said that the government took timely and farsighted decisions in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan while the opposition parties tried to harm national unity and solidarity despite the coronavirus pandemic.