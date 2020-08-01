Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday said that those engaged in negative politics in the backdrop of corona pandemic were bound to face defeat since the people had rejected their politics.

“The opposition should shun politics of deceit and stop point-scoring over the pandemic”, he observed in a statement.

The chief minister maintained that the anti-corona policy of the PTI-led government had proved successful and the smart lockdown helped in overcoming the pandemic. “The corona situation is sanguine and the anti-corona policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan has also been acknowledged at the global level”.

He regretted that opposition parties had no strategy to cope with the pandemic situation and had lost their credibility in the public. The CM lamented that opposition leaders engaged in making tall claims had done nothing practical. “They have isolated themselves as they have left the people alone. The government, on the other side, had undertaken timely and sagacious decisions and kept the nation united in COVID times, while the opposition tried to weaken national unity, the CM added.

CM’s MESSAGE ON EID UL-AZHA

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has extended greetings to the nation and appealed to celebrate Eid ul-Adha with simplicity due to the the pandemic situation.

In his message, the CM expressed the satisfaction that anti-corona steps had proved useful. However, he asked the nation to remain watchful and follow the SOPs because it was the matter of protection of human lives. “We also pay tributes to those who have sacrificed their lives fighting against corona”, he said.

The chief minister said the Eid ul-Adha was the festival of sacrifice and sharing happiness. “It is our social obligation to help alleviate the indigent strata. We should also commit to avoiding social evils like backbiting, hypocrisy and lies. Pakistanis should show unswerving probity and leave behind the societal curse of criticism for the sake of criticism and levelling baseless allegations for the sake of allegations so that the country could move forward. We should also remember the brave sons of the soil who have sacrificed their lives for the protection of motherland”, he observed.

Usman Buzdar stressed that ensuring participation of the heirs of the martyrs in the joys of Eid was the collective responsibility of the nation. “We should also remember oppressed Kashmiris who are a continued victim of Indian state-sponsored tyranny in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). The mistreated Kashmiris are celebrating Eid under lockdown, incessantly for the last 12 months, in Indian Occupied Kashmir. They are hapless victims of tyrannical Indian policies”, he deplored. The CM regretted the immoral, illegal and unconstitutional steps of the Hindu supremacist Modi regime which had deprived the Kashmiris of their joys of Eid.

“I salute my Kashmiri brethren on this Eid and we should promote the feeling of brotherhood by avoiding internal differences. Today, we should also give a message of jointly working hard for national development”, the CM concluded.

CM APPEALS TO FOLLOW CORONA SOPs ON EID

Chief Minister Sardar Usman has appealed to the citizens to celebrate Eid with simplicity and follow corona SOPs.

In a statement, the CM stated that he would follow corona SOPs and Eid would be celebrated with simplicity. He said the impact of coronavirus had been decreased but care was utmost essential and citizens should maintain social distancing on Eid. “They should take care to avoid the deadly virus”, he said. During the last 24 hours, he said, 218 persons had been tested positive and two patients had died. More than 725,000 had been tested in Punjab so farm of which, 82,526 had returned home after recovery, he further said.

Punjab to observe Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir Day on August 5

On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, 5th of August will be celebrated as Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir in the whole of the province.

In this connection, a rally will be brought out from CM Office to Governor’s House to be attended by CM Usman Buzdar, parliamentarians, party leaders and important personalities. Similar rallies and functions will also be held at divisional level and observance of corona SOPs will be ensured in all such occasions. The participants will record their peaceful protest against Indian brutality and aggression wearing black ribbons.

The CM in his statement regretted that the oppressed Kashmiris had been forced to live under Indian oppression as 12 months of illegal lockdown in Indian Occupied Kashmir had passed. “The Indian illegal occupation of Occupied Kashmir has turned into the century’s biggest humanitarian crisis and tragedy which also describes the impassiveness of the international community. Sadly, the world is in slumber on Indian cruelties against Kashmiris. But Pakistan could not remain silent and it will continue to firmly stand with Kashmiris with vigour and zeal”, he remarked.

Usman Buzdar said that India would have to be held accountable for its cruelty and the blood of martyred Kashmiris will pave way to the freedom of Kashmiris. “The PTI government will fight the case of Indian Occupied Kashmir at every forum and it is appreciable that Prime Minister Imran Khan has presented this case with full commitment at different international fora”, the CM concluded.

CM WILL CELEBRATE EID IN LAHORE

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will celebrate Eid ul-Adha in Lahore. After performing namaz–e-eid, he will pray for national development and prosperity, freedom of Kashmiris from brute Indian oppression in Indian Occupied Kashmir..

CM TAKES NOTICE OF MURDER OF FORMER PU ADDL. CONTROLLER

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of murder of former additional controller Ahmad Ali Chatha of Punjab University in the precinct of PS Mustafa Town and sought a report from CCPO. He has extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and directed an early arrest the killers. The heirs would be provided justice at every cost, the CM assured.