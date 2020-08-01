Share:

Islamabad - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz says the opposition parties want to make the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) dysfunctional by proposing amendments in its laws suiting their personal interests.

Talking to a private TV channel, he said the opposition parties are trying to blackmail the government over the passage of bills related to Financial Action Task Force.

Meanwhile, Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain also said on Friday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would never grant National Reconciliation Order (NRO) to those elements found involved in money laundering and corruption cases.

Speaking to a private TV channel, Minister for Science and Technology said that people elected the government after heavy mandate thus the nation wanted to witness a proper accountability process against the corrupt elements without discrimination.

Chaudhry Fawad said Chairman NAB is selected by opposition parties and now, the leaders of PPP and PML-N, wanted to amend laws to avoid cases being tackled by the NAB.

He added that most of the employees from lower to higher ranks of National Accountability bureau were inducted by former PML-N governments.

Replying to a question, the minister said that there is dire need to introduce reforms in judicial system including NAB to rebuild confidence of the people in the national institutions.