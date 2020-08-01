Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited various areas of the Lahore city with president PTI Punjab Ejaz Chaudhry Friday to review the arrangements for Eidul Azha. They visited different camps set by the Lahore Waste Management Company and reviewed arrangements for the cleanliness of the city. Present on the occasion were MD LWMC Dr. Shahzaib, Senior Manager Operations Murtaza Chaudhry and GM Operations Sohail Malik. Dr. Yasmin Rahid visited different areas of Shadman and Lytton Road and Ejaz Chaudhry visited Township camp sites set up by the LWMC. The LWMC team apprised the minister of the arrangements to dispose of waste on Eid days. The Minister visited the site of the slaughter house at Lytton Road where arrangements for sacrifice of over 300 animals had been made and reviewed the arrangements. She said, “In order to ensure good arrangements ahead of Eidul Azha, all arrangements are being made on directions from the Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. In the last 24 hours, the LWMC disposed of waste over 10,000 tons. She said, “During the three days of Eidul Azha, the arrangements will be reviewed on a daily basis. We are focusing on keeping the containers clean in time so that cleanliness is ensured. No negligence will be tolerated at all and disciplinary action will be initiated against officers whose areas are not clean. I appeal citizens to dispose of the waste in only assigned containers. The LWMC is also distributing bags and phenyl among the citizens.”