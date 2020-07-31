Share:

Taxila-The peaceful protest staged by traders in Taxila against the orders to close markets during the Eid season amid the coronavirus pandemic turned ugly as police resorted to using brute force on Friday.

It was the last day before Eidul Azha and traders had opened their shops with a hope that they would be able to make some income. Police forced them to shut their businesses, resulting in a protest.

When police started arresting the traders, the protest got violent and triggered clash, which spread across the city.

At least 20 traders have been arrested so far and more contingents of police were called in as the situation worsened with clashes erupting in different areas.

Last week, the Punjab government had issued a notification which says all the markets in the province will remain closed till August 5 in attempt to avoid the situation faced after Eid-ul-Fitr.

The opening of markets for Eid-ul-Fitr had caused an alarming rise in the coronavirus cases and deaths in the following days and weeks.