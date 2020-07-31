Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Strict security arrangements have been put in place in the city and other areas of the district in view of Eidul Adha on the orders by SSP Mirpurkhas.

Police jawans as well as ladies police have taken their positions at markets and shopping centers besides exit and entry points of the city to keep an eye on the miscreants.

According to the security plan drawn up for the occasion, over a thousand police personnel and officers would guard the Eid congregations. Cops dressed in plainclothes have also been deployed at markets and other public places. Besides that patrolling has been intensified in the city and other parts of the district.

People throng markets, shopping centers: All markets and bazaars remained open here on Friday owing to Eidul Adha.

A large number of people, particularly women and children, visited bazaars to purchase items for Eid. However, the shoppers showed little regard for the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Villagers from taluka Hussain Bux Marri, Sindhri and Shujaabad headed to markets in large numbers to shop for the festival.

Strict security measures were taken on the occasion as policemen remained on their toes to thwart any unpleasant incident. However, people coming from different talukas started returning to their homes after 9 PM.