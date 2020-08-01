Share:

August 1st, 2020 marks the 93rd anniversary of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). This occasion also brings to the fore the tremendous sacrifices made by the brave people of China in pursuing their dreams through a united front and unyielding struggles, which has certainly set a glorious precedent to follow. It goes without saying, how deep and resolute are the relations between Pakistan and China.

All round cooperation is based on trust and mutual support, and both have been devoted friends through good and hard times. Undoubtedly, Pak-China relationship is sweeter than honey, higher than the Himalayas and deeper than the oceans.

The rest of the world takes this relationship as iconic, and both nations are indeed proud of it.

China-Pakistan all-weather strategic partnership will further elevate in these testing times. Recent strides in the relationship, especially regarding the holistic concept of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor speaks volumes about the constructive engagement that both seek with each other. There is no doubt that actualization of this concept will see both our nations progressing even further and maximizing the dividend of our geo-strategic location as well as time tested friendship. Regarding the Military-to-Military relationship, Pakistan Army and the PLA form the edifice of overall strategic relations. PLA stands today as one of the best armies of the world and we are proud to be brothers in arms.

Long Live Pak-China Friendship.