ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Shelter Homes Naseem ur Rehman has announced to bear travelling expense for elderly dwellers of the ‘Panahgahs’ of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to let them enjoy the Eid festivities with their family members. He said the initiative was meant to reunite the deserving elderly with their loved ones on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha -- a religious festival to be celebrated across the globe on August 1. He said several deserving elder residents had been identified in a quick survey which was carried out to determine the financial insolvency of Panahgahs guests. “We have carefully identified the needy and poor who cannot afford to be with their family as their effort to survive has touched the rock bottom due to COVID-19 fall out.”

He said ‘Apni Panahgah Teams’ of Islamabad and Rawalpindi composed of dedicated team of volunteers had come forward in a small but significant step to unite elder migrant daily wagers with their families on the Eid. They had generated fund on their own for that purpose, he added. “Beyond food and shelter, Panahgahs are evolving into a flashpoint of hope for the migrant daily earners, who have been bearing the brunt of economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic,” he remarked.