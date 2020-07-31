Share:

Mansehra-Local residents have got scared as wild bears killed several goats and sheep in Mahal Ghanila area of Balakot tehsil Thursday night.

A resident, Abdul Aziz, said his goats were killed by bears.

“Villagers are scared of such attacks on their cattle and even on their children as six to eight bears are present in nearby forests and they come down to the villages from time to time,” he said adding the wild animals also damage crops.

Quoting locals, Abdul Aziz said a leopard has also been seen in the area, after which the local Wildlife Department’s staffers were informed.

He demanded of the district office wildlife department to restrict the mobility of wild animals.