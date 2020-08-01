Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the people to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on Eid-ul-Azha to contain the spread of coronavirus.

In a social media message, he said sacrifice of needless visits to loved-ones will ensure safe and blessed Eid for everyone.

The Prime Minister said Eid-ul-Azha is all about sacrifice and through our adherence to SOPs; we can be savior of humanity. He urged the people to go outside on Eid when it is necessary and needed.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said as an environmentalist, it was a great satisfaction for him to make Pakistan green for the coming generations. Imran Khan, who is an avid supporter of plantation across the country, in a tweet expressed satisfaction over the success of his 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project. “This gives me the greatest satisfaction to leave a green Pakistan for our coming generations,” he said.

The prime minister also shared a video clip of Baloki in Punjab, showing comparison of the earlier barren land with lush green area covered with plants.

“Massive change visible a year after we started tree plantation drive on land recovered from mafia, as part of 10 Billion Tree Tsunami,” he wrote.