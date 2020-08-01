Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government is planning to call a joint sitting of Parliament to pass pending legislation of both houses [Senate and National Assembly] by the first week of August After Eidul Adha.

Lawmakers from both sides would also jointly pass a resolution titled ‘Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir’ (Day of Exploitation in occupied Kashmir) to mark one year of Indian government’s move of scrapping the special status of the valley.

Around half a dozen legislative bill are pending in both the houses of Parliament (Senate and National Assembly); which will lapse if the necessary legislative sitting is not held. Background discussion with lawmakers revealed that the government has to summon a special joint session only to dispose of pending legislative business of both houses.

The government may call a joint sitting for a day to quickly dispose of pending bills, which could not be passed or rejected in the Senate and National Assembly for not calling its session.

According to Article 70 Clause (2), “If a Bill transmitted to a House under clause (1) is rejected or is not passed within ninety days of its receipt or is passed with amendment, the Bill, at the request of the House in which it originated, shall be referred to a mediation committee constituted under Article 71 for consideration and resolution thereon.”