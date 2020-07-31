Share:

Happy Eid-ul-Adha 2020 to you and your loved ones

ISLAMABAD - Eid-ul-Adha is one of the two most sacred festivals, celebrated by millions of Muslims all around the world. Also known as the festival of sacrifice or ‘Qurbani’, this year it is celebrating by following the strict SOPs to avoid virus.Eid-ul-Adha or Bakra Eid is observed on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah, which is the twelfth and the last month in the Islamic calendar. The festival is celebrated in order to honor the sacrifices made by Prophet Ibrahim due to his strong faith in Allah. On this day, people gather to celebrate the day with feasts, prayers, exquisite clothing and parades. Many people also take part in the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Here, we are wishing you the best one.

YouTuber Riyadh Khalaf wins Celebrity MasterChef

ISLAMABAD - YouTuber and presenter Riyadh Khalaf has been crowned the champion of Celebrity MasterChef 2020. The broadcaster, 29, who is an outspoken, saw off Olympic heroes Sir Matthew Pinsent and Sam Quek in a nail-biting final. The internet personality cooked a flawless three-course meal as he saw off 19 celebrities to claim the coveted trophy. He said after his win: ‘I am absolutely in shock.

I can’t believe it, it’s an incredible feeling. This show I have been watching since I was in school and to have gone from being a fan of the show to winning the thing - this is without a doubt the biggest achievement of my life.’