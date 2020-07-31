Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in its weather outlook for Eid-ul-Azha holidays, from Friday to Sunday, predicted rain/wind-thundershowers with isolated heavy falls at several places in the country. The met office has forecast rainfall in Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Barkhan, Khuzdar, Zhob, Musa Khel, Kashmir and Islamabad from evening or night to morning hours in Eid days, while humid and partly cloudy weather conditions during the day. Light rain is also expected along Sindh-Makran Coast on Friday and Saturday, according to the weather report.

Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country.

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country on Sunday, the second day of Eid-ul-Azha. However, rain-thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Rawalpindi and Islamabad, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Sialkot and Narowal, according to the weather department.