ISLAMABAD-Rihanna has been hard at work amid quarantine on her Fenty Skin line, which will finally be available soon. And the nine-time Grammy winner wasn’t going to let social distancing keep her from celebrating the launch in style. She put on a leggy display in a sizzling brown leather dress with spaghetti straps and a thigh-high leg slit for the red carpet of the Fenty Skin virtual launch. The 32 year old finished the look with some matching brown gladiator stilettos, while dripping in gold and diamond jewelry. Rihanna was glowing in a shimmery beauty look with a bold red lip and some gorgeous braids. She recently opened up during a virtual press conference about her own skincare insecurities that inspired her to launch Fenty Skin.