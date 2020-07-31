Share:

RAWALPINDI -Rawalpindi Waste Management Company will remove around 9,000 tons of waste in all tehsils areas of the district to keep the areas clean during Eid-ul-Azha. “The Company has finalised a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha to get rid of entrails and offal of the slaughtered animals. All available resources will be utilised to accomplish the task,” Managing Director Waste Management Manzoor Tarrar told media here Friday. Around 3,557 sanitary workers have been deployed during the drive, adding special honorarium would be given to them. He said 412 vehicles including dumpers, mini dumpers, handcarts and compactors would be part of the special drive to remove the remains from every nook and corner of the district. To make the cleanliness arrangements more effective a control room has also been set up to address the residents’ complaints while they have been asked to contact on Helpline number 1139 for any complaint, Tarrar said.