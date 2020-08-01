Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday appealed to the masses to observe Yaum-e-Istehsal on August 5 in a befitting manner so that India could realise that its illegal action in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) could not be tolerated anymore. Addressing a press conference flanked with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yousuf, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the United Nations General Assembly last year had imbued a new spirit to Kashmir’s freedom struggle.