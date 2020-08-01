Share:

LAHORE - Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), Punjab, has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for COVID19 patients in home quarantine during holidays of Eid-ul-Azha. In a notification issued on Friday, the P&SHD has directed to ensure enforcement of SOPS for quarantine of Infected Persons (IPs) during Eid ul Azha Holidays. It also directed that home quarantine of all infected persons should be monitored closely during Eid Holidays by using Law Enforcement Agency / Security / volunteers etc. It also directed that no guest shall be allowed to visit Infected Persons’ house during Eid Holidays. All the Chief Executive Officers, District Health Authorities, Punjab have been directed to ensure implementation of SOPs in true letter and spirit.