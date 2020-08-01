Share:

After the fall of Berlin Wall in 1989, most liberal theorists concluded that liberal democracy is best possible remedy and applicable to all states. This historical incident brought a formal end to the cold war, a conflict that spanned over decades. In the war of ideologies, communism was lost to capitalism.

Liberal democracy constitutes of liberal political ideology in which a government operates through representative democracy, where the governing bodies pledge to protect individual rights and economy functions on the principles of free market capitalism.

Communism, on the other hand, is a political ideology which states that property is owned by the community as a whole and people receive and contribute according to their needs and ability. Francis Fukuyama in his book ‘The End of History and the Last Man' states that liberal democracy is the end of history relying on the notion that "history is about evolution of ideas and liberal ideology is a best possible solution for progress of humanity". These needs are addressed when power devolution takes place and it moves from center to the individual through the channels of provincial autonomy, local government bodies and decentralization.

Three decades later, a global pandemic has struck the human race. This pandemic is one of its kind making us realize the true potential of a globalized world. Corona events are shaping the current world view without any doubt.

After such history bending events, previous ideas and ideologies come in the line of fire. It is assured whether they are able to withstand the test of time. Unfortunately, this was not the case for liberalism as we have come across new, perhaps alternative, process flows in numerous fields. People are now witnessing a panoramic view of the cons attached to the new world order that has created a state of confusion among leadership. In the political realm, governments are trying to acquire autocratic powers.

According to the COVID-19 State of Emergency Data by the UN’s Centre of Civil and Political rights, 84 countries have declared a state of emergency since the pandemic began earlier this year. In Pakistan there is a proposal for ‘reviewing’ the 18th Amendment which was landmark achievement in Pakistan’s history of overcoming autocratic leadership. In Hungary, the Prime Minister has given himself emergency powers which allows him to be more powerful as an individual.

These instances are not just emergency measures but a scrutiny on what were the shortcomings in the previous systems. Governments are now concerned on how to change their approach towards public policy, whether to be more nationalistic or embrace the doctrine of globalism, drawing a fine line between having strict immigration policies and accommodating immigration. There is also a doubt arising in whether to accommodate power devolution and be more liberal in policy making or be more conservative and enforce certain limitations on personal freedom.

A global pandemic has proved that humans were not at the peak of their evolution and there are new revelations that are yet to be revealed. Ideas, theories and species are continuously evolving and current world scenario is directing towards the start of a new history.