LAHORE - Two more COVID-19 patients breathed their last on Friday, taking death toll in Punjab to 2,140.

Confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 92,873 with the addition of 218 new infections in the province.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Friday, out of a total of 92,873 infections in Punjab, as many as 90,093 citizens have contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 COVID19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 726,089 tests have been performed in the province.

After 2,140 fatalities and recovery of a total of 82,526 patients, as many as 8,207 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.

Meanwhile, a spokesman of Services Hospital, Lahore, has informed that the last COVID19 positive patient at Services Hospital has been discharged on Friday. “More than 60 patients have been discharged after spending more than a week in ICU. With going home of the last patient, at present, no COVID19 positive patient is admitted at Services Hospital, Lahore,” he added.