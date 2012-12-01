ISLAMABAD - At stage where advancement in technology has enchanted modern youth towards book reading, the booksellers, however are cashing in this phenomenon by selling unethical, obscene and immoral literature.

During visits of different places in twin cities it has been told that the students are more interested in unethical books rather than knowledgeable books and they like to read vulgar literature, not only students but people from different professions read such kind of immoral books.

Besides, the authority did not take any action against such kinds of bookseller. These kinds of books are usually sold at bus stops in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The students of different colleges and school come these bus stops, search for vulgar literature on these stalls, instead of purchasing informative books.

It was learnt that the conductors, beggars and labors seen on bus stops also search for vulgar pictorial books or novels. These kinds of books stalls are seen at Peerwadhai, Faizabad, I-10 and G-7 bus stops. Novels of nudity, vulgar poetry and many other unethical books are being sold there.

These kinds of books adversely affect the minds and approach of young students. Such books are being sold only at Rs 30 to 35 on the stall at bus stops of twin cities.

These books are source of entertainment for lower class community of labors, conductors and beggars.

The wrongdoings spreading in our society is the result of reading these vulgar and unethical novels and books. They give rise to many gender related issues in our society.