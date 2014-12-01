LAHORE - Police have ascertained the identity of two motorcyclists, who were found shot dead in Baghbanpura area late Saturday night, sources said on Sunday.

They were identified as Shabbir alias Shera, 40, and Moon, 30. Police have claimed that Shabbir alias Shera had been wanted to the police in several cases of heinous crimes including murders.

Investigators told the media that both the men were lying dead alongside a road, as they reached the spot. The police also recovered automatic weapons from the crime scene.

Investigators believed that Shabbir and Moon were on their way to a nearby market when Babar, along with his accomplices, opened indiscriminate fire on them. As a result, Shabbir and Moon died on-the-spot while the gunmen fled the crime scene.

The gunfire triggered panic in the densely populated locality late Saturday.

Later, the police reached the spot and moved the bodies to the morgue for autopsy. Initial investigations revealed that Shabbir had killed the brother of Babar one year ago as he had developed affair with the wife of the deceased. Since then, Shabbir had been declared as proclaimed offender by the police.

A police investigator said that Babar along with his accomplices gunned down Shabbir and Moon to avenge the killing of his brother.

A double-murder case has been registered with Baghbanpura police on the complaint of Muhammad Akram, father of Moon, while investigations have been launched with no arrest made yet.

Cops under attack at Green Town picket: Unidentified motorcyclists shot at and wounded three policemen at a picket in Green Town and fled the crime scene without facing any resistance, police sources claimed on Sunday.

The policemen were admitted to the Jinnah Hospital with multiple bullet wounds. Condition of one of the injured was said to be serious.

A police officer said that three personnel of Mohafiz Squad were checking vehicles by setting up a picket near Bagrian Chowk in Green Town on Sunday. During routine checking, the policemen signalled four suspected motorcyclists to stop but they opened straight fire on the cops and fled instantly. As a result, police officials identified as Omar Draz, Riasat and Ansar Ali sustained bullet wounds. They were immediately shifted to the Jinnah Hospital.

Heavy police contingents reached the spot and launched a major hunt in the entire locality to capture gunmen but no arrest was made till late Sunday.

Meanwhile, Lahore DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf visited the hospital to inquire after the health of the policemen. Talking to reporters later, the DIG termed the attack as appalling and assured that the gangsters involved in this heinous crime would be arrested soon.

He said that police were working on different lines to trace the gunmen. A case has also been registered against unidentified criminals and investigations have been initiated.